PokeDoke collaborates with Dierbergs, adds new menu item

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ original poke restaurant, PokeDoke, is proud to announce a new partnership with local grocer Dierberg’s. PokeDoke’s poke sauce is being sold at Dierberg’s locations across St. Louis. The sauce is not only a great addition to homemade poke bowls, but it is also touted as a great seafood marinade. You can find the PokeDoke poke sauce in the seafood section at your neighborhood Dierberg’s now.

That isn’t the only new happening at PokeDoke! The quick service Hawaiian food restaurant also launched a new menu item, expanding their growing Hawaiian BBQ menu. The new item, Butter Garlic Shrimp, is a staple of Hawaiian cuisine and is available alongside existing barbecue options including BBQ chicken and Kalbi Shortribs. The Butter Garlic Shrimp platter comes with sides of white rice and macaroni salad, just like the other Hawaiian BBQ options at PokeDoke. This new item is now available at all 3 area PokeDoke locations.

PokeDoke is the original poke restaurant in St. Louis, serving up the freshest Poke Bowls, Gyozas, Crab Rangoons, and Miso Soup around. At PokeDoke you will always find the freshest ingredients, and say aloha to fantastic flavors. Customers are able to build their own Poke Bowls by choosing the base, poke, sauce, toppings, and drizzle, or they can choose from one of the restaurant’s signature bowls like the King Maui Moa.