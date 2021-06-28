Loyal to Local: Polished Prints

It is mainly t-shirts for women and children, but there are also sunglasses and other home goods.

MARYVILLE, Ill. — Polished Prints is a small business specializing in sustainably made t-shirts for all ages.

A lot of work goes into making sure every piece is perfect.

The business started off as a hobby. “I started designing onesies for my daughter on the side. In that stage of her life, I was looking for neutral tones and simple designs, which is more my aesthetic, and I wasn’t really finding them. I started designing them and printing them myself in our guest bedroom and posting them on Instagram and Etsy,” said Leah Longueville.

It is mainly t-shirts for women and children, but there are also sunglasses and other home goods.

Recently, Polished Prints started manufacturing its own garments, meaning getting to pick out every little detail.

The sustainable factory that makes the shirts is located in Bangladesh. It’s done in a way that is beneficial to the environment and creates fair wages and sustainable jobs for the workers.

Everything is sold online and either printed in the Maryville, Illinois warehouse or at Tiny Little Monster in St. Louis.

The shirts are sold in 300 stores in the U.S. and Canada. So, keep an eye out for Polished Prints – a local company with a local following.