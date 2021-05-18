Pop country music artist ‘Filmore’ from Wildwood is making waves in Nashville

“Wildwood is home and will always be home for sure.”

WILDWOOD, Mo. — Spend just a few minutes with Filmore, and the pop country artist will make it known he is a St. Louis boy through and through.

“My love runs deep, so that’s a real thing, and Wildwood is home and will always be home for sure.”

Filmore’s home away from home is Nashville where he has lived since attending Mizzou. His first name is Tyler, but hardly anyone calls him that. He goes by his last name, Filmore.

His current single on country radio is Nothing’s Better. His voice is not the only thing that makes him stand out – his signature hairstyle helps him stand out, too.