Loyal to Local: Pop Pop Hurray! Gourmet Popcorn

FERGUSON, Mo. — A new gourmet popcorn shop opened in Ferguson last year. This Easter weekend, it is giving back to the community in a big way.

Tony Davis popped open the doors to this new family-owned business. Pop Pop Hurray! Gourmet Popcorn is located in Downtown Ferguson.

“I was inspired because first and foremost, I'm a popcorn lover, and I just didn't see the type of popcorn shop that I wanted and my family would enjoy. So, as an entrepreneur, I decided to create that experience,” said Davis.

Not only is the popcorn popping, but so are the flavor ideas. The business has officially reached over 50 flavors to choose from.

Pop Pop Hurray loves being part of the community and giving back whenever possible. On Saturday, April 3, kids 12 and under can get free Easter baskets filled with toys, candy, and various other items. No purchase is necessary.