Pop Pop Hurray owner publishes new children's book 'Poppi Needs A Birthday Cake'

Poppi the Panda is on a mission to make a birthday cake for his friend, but he doesn't have all of the ingredients and has to seek friends help.

ST. LOUIS — Poppi the panda is on a mission to make a birthday cake for his friend, but he doesn't have all of the ingredients, but with the help of some friends, he learns a valuable lesson and discovers something even better.

