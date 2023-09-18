ST. LOUIS — Poppi the panda is on a mission to make a birthday cake for his friend, but he doesn't have all of the ingredients, but with the help of some friends, he learns a valuable lesson and discovers something even better.
Pop Pop Hurray owner publishes new children's book 'Poppi Needs A Birthday Cake'
Poppi the Panda is on a mission to make a birthday cake for his friend, but he doesn't have all of the ingredients and has to seek friends help.
ST. LOUIS — Poppi the panda is on a mission to make a birthday cake for his friend, but he doesn't have all of the ingredients, but with the help of some friends, he learns a valuable lesson and discovers something even better.