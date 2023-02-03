Pop-ups happening at Tempus in the Grove

Located in the heart of the popular Grove neighborhood in St. Louis, MO, Tempus is a beautifully designed space that patrons describe as “luxurious, yet cozy".

The cozy location is offering a couple of new things that might pique your interest

Starting with their supper club. Back in the 1930s and ‘40s, Supper Clubs were a “destination" where patrons would spend the evening sipping cocktails and enjoying nightclub-style entertainment and a fine-dining experience.

Join Tempus for a new menu the last Friday of every month, as they bring St. Louis this very special experience in their intimate yet elegant space.

Their next big experience will be this month’s Roots Series featuring Chef Jack MacMurray, (a.k.a. “Jack Mac”) an award-winning chef, who has prepared dishes for celebrities and statesmen, including former US President Gerald Ford. Chef MacMurray started his career in Colorado, earning many awards such as “Best Dish” at Taste of Vail (1999-2000). After relocating to St. Louis, he continued to wow the masses with his culinary talents at renowned establishments including Annie Gunn’s, Sage Urban American Grill, Joe Buck’s, Chandler Hill Winery, and (currently) Old Hickory Golf Club.