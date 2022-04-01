Popular Facebook group highlights 'Date Ideas & Things To Do In St. Louis'

Malik Wilson introduces you to the couple behind it all.

There's a ton of things to do in and around St. Louis, that's no secret.

Does it ever feel as your amazing adventures never have any other place to be re-visited other than your head?

That idea is now fixed things to the Facebook page 'Date Ideas and Things to do in STL'.

Morgan Casey and Donna Thomas are the founders of the page.

When they created it over a year ago, they weren't expecting it to take storm the way that it did.

The Facebook group now reaches over 200-thousand people.

The platform is nothing but positivity in one room.

Positivity is contagious. They've created groups for other cities as well such as Kansas City and Chicago.

It's never too late to join in on the fun and learn about what the city has to offer.

The beauty of it is that even if you don't have Facebook, you'll be able to join in on the fun soon.