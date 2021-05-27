x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Show Me St. Louis

Teeth yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine, or smoking? Power Swabs can help

Power Swabs can give you a whiter smile in just five minutes.

ST. LOUIS — Do you struggle with your teeth yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine, or smoking? Well, you may want to try out this product.

Power Swabs can give you a whiter smile in just five minutes.

Melinda McKinsey with Power Swabs joined Show Me St. Louis to show how easy it is to get a whiter smile.

Call now to take advantage of Power Swabs’ incredible 40% off special with free shipping and a quick stick pen. You can order by calling 800-801-0996 or by visiting powerswabs.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY. 

Related Articles