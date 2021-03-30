Practicing law without a license can be a serious offense

Find out from Andy Crouppen what it means to be a licensed legal expert.

ST. LOUIS — A Michigan judge recently ordered a man to be arrested for contempt of court because he tried to practice law without a license. Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is helping us understand what it means to be licensed and why there are such huge penalties if you aren’t.

Not only do you need a degree to practice law, but you need a license. Andy explains that in the same way that someone who is not a licensed doctor cannot practice medicine, someone who is not a licensed lawyer cannot practice law. This is for the protection of the consumer and the end user.

There is a very vigorous process one must go through to become an attorney, and there is good reason for that. Andy says that law is complex and sometimes our liberty is at stake.

When you hire a lawyer or attorney you want to know that they are competent and ethical and know what they are doing. So, practicing law without a license can be a very serious offense.

If you need legal advice, give the experts at Brown & Crouppen a call at 314-222-2222 or visit GetBC.com. Also be sure to check them out on YouTube.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.