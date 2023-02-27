Premier Charter School offers a safe, unique learning environment

Avoid the waitlist and apply today!

ST. LOUIS — Premier Charter School offers a safe, nurturing environment where students thrive and grow into future leaders.

The National School of Character serves Pre-K through 8th grade. It is the school's mission that each student heading to high school leaves having mastery in academics, curiosity, empowerment, emotional intelligence and are appreciative of differences.

The only stipulation to apply for the school is you have to live within the boundaries of the city. The free public charter school represents just about every neighborhood throughout the city. Prospective families are encouraged to set up a tour to check out what they are about.

Avoid the waitlist and apply today at premiercharterschool.org.

