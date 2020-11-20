Prepare STL is all about your well-being

Prepare STL wants to make sure that everyone is equipped with the information they need to make smart decisions right now.

ST. LOUIS — As event organizers have worked hard to ensure you are safe this holiday season, there is a collaborative campaign called Prepare STL. It works to prepare all St. Louisans for the effects of COVID-19. This includes everything from the response, to how to stop its spread, and how to survive the pandemic physically, emotionally, and economically.

Simply put, Prepare STL is about everyone’s well-being. While there is a focus on St. Louisans of color, it is all about health and having a choice and being well informed to make great choices for you and your family. The idea is to make sure that underserved and underrepresented communities get the information and resources they need.

With the numbers on the rise, we have a greater need for outreach and to connect. Prepare STL does everything from giving away PPE kits to making sure flyers and posters are around the community. They also have supporters like community leaders and youth ambassadors. But, they cannot do it alone.

If you have questions, need information or need help, visit PrepareSTL.com.

