PreventEd encourages you to do a ‘buddy check’ every 5th of the month

PreventEd is a community health agency that works to reduce or prevent the harms of alcohol or other drug use through education, intervention, and advocacy.

ST. LOUIS — Tomorrow is the fifth of the month, which means it’s time for a Buddy Check.

Show Me St. Louis’ Dana Dean found out how 5 On Your Side is partnering with PreventEd to start an important monthly conversation. Every 5th of the month - remember to check on loved ones. Starting that routine and habit will help people remember.

They are encouraging caregivers and teens to talk to other teens and check on them – not just substance-related, but also bullying, premature sexual activity, or even self-harm.

For more information, visit talkaboutitmo.com.

