It’s the 5th of the month, Prevent+Ed says it’s time for a ‘buddy check’

On the 5th of each month, remember to check in on loved ones

ST. LOUIS — Today is the fifth of the month, which means it’s time for a Buddy Check.

Show Me St. Louis’ Dana Dean found out how 5 On Your Side is partnering with Prevent+Ed to start an important monthly conversation.

Prevent+Ed is a community health agency that works to reduce or prevent the harms of alcohol or other drug use through education, intervention, and advocacy.

Every 5th of the month - remember to check on loved ones. Starting that routine and habit will help people remember.

It’s important to have actual conversations – even with young children. Upon returning to the classrooms, there is an emphasis on communication. This includes coaching kids to get through tough conversations.

For more information, visit prevented.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.