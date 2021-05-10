PreventEd wants you to check on your loved ones every 5th of the month

The agency refers to this as a monthly ‘buddy check’

ST. LOUIS — Today is the fifth of the month, which means it’s time for a Buddy Check.

Show Me St. Louis’ Dana Dean found out how 5 On Your Side is partnering with PreventEd to start an important monthly conversation. Every 5th of the month - remember to check on loved ones. Starting that routine and habit will help people remember.

It’s important to have actual conversations. Maybe that means scheduling an appointment to check in on your friends and family. They may not come out and say how they’re feeling right away, but those conversations can be crucial for someone’s mental health.

PreventEd is a community health agency that works to reduce or prevent the harms of alcohol or other drug use through education, intervention, and advocacy.

They are encouraging caregivers and teens to talk to other teens and check on them – not just substance-related, but also bullying, premature sexual activity, or even self-harm.

For more information, visit talkaboutitmo.com.

