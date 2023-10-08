Professional organizer shares 3 life hacks for an easier transition back to school

• If your kids are little, limit the number of toys they have access to at any given time. One of the best tips when it comes to toys and clutter is to only have one toy box or storage container accessible at any given time, the rest should be stored elsewhere away from kiddos and rotate weekly so there are fresh new options. Make it fun. Before the holidays or birthday when new toys come in, make it part of the experience to find some items to donate together and teach them how important it is. If your kiddos notice their chore lists getting easier because there is less clutter and less to organize or clean, they are more inclined to not mind having a smaller manageable selection of toys.