Professional triathlete attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest single event triathlon

Levi Lukacs is a professional triathlete and will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest single event triathlon on July 15th. It will be 7 miles of swimming, 186 miles of cycling and 47 miles of running. Tuesday morning, Levi shared he will be raising money for Pedal the Cause in the name of his mom who was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was little. 100% of the donations go straight to cancer research.