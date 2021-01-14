Project 5 Community Spotlight: Annie Malone Children & Family Services

Show Me St. Louis caught up with 5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall to learn more about this nonprofit.

For more than a century, Annie Malone Children & Family Services has been helping St. Louis families. The organization addresses the social and educational needs of children and families in crisis and at-risk in the area.

It offers several programs to help those in need in our community. The organization is also putting on a special event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 18. The event will celebrate his life and will also celebrate the youth of the center.

The Annie Malone Martin Luther King Tribute: A Celebration of Black Leadership is Monday, January 18 at 11 a.m. at Annie Malone Residential Center. It’s located at 5355 Page Avenue.

For more information about the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center and to support the organization’s important community work, call (314) 531-0120 or visit anniemalone.com.