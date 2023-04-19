Promise Community Homes celebrates 50 years of service

The St. Louis nonprofit helps answer “what’s next?” for adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

ST. LOUIS — Promise Community Homes is a nonprofit organization that provides safe, secure, and affordable housing to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the St. Louis Area.

The nonprofit is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

The milestone year includes more than $1 million in renovations and updates to their homes this year.

You can help support the mission by signed up for the 14th Annual Chip In for the Promise of Home Golf Tournament. It's on June 27th at the Forest Park Golf Course.

For more information, visit PromiseCommunityHomes.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.