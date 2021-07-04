Project 5 Community Spotlight: Prosperity Connection

5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall joined Show Me St. Louis to talk more about this local nonprofit.

ST. LOUIS — Prosperity Connection is a nonprofit in St. Louis that was established with the help of St. Louis Community Credit Union.

Its mission is to promote economic success in the St. Louis region. The organization provides free classes and workshops to help with credit, money management, and more.

He explained that Prosperity Connection can always use donations and volunteers.