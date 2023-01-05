Providing a voice in the dementia community: How the Caregiver Club is changing lives

STL nonprofit gifts caregivers respite to reenergize and support them. Learn how to support their mission this Friday.

“Congratulations you have been chosen for our award and there was a check, and I was just so shocked, says Gloria Day.

It all started with one simple social media post. That's when Gloria Day discovered the Caregiver Club. Throughout the year, the Caregiver Club accepts nominations for the Caregiver Respite Initiative. The initiative helps refresh and uplift caregiver’s mental and emotional health with a gift that is meant just for them!

After being selected, Gloria found a check in the mail.

“It was such a blessing it was right on time, things like that do not happen very often,” says Day.

Gloria is the primary caregiver for her mother, Maxine. She explains, in the role, it is challenging to think of yourself. The caregiver club was a way for her to see that here in her own community she is not alone.

Upon receiving the check, caregivers are encouraged to use the money for themselves, despite how tempting it is to spend on bills.

She shares she used it for a couple days for her mother’s adult day care sessions, so she could have some time to herself. She also used it for an oil change,so her car was in shape for her and her mom's road trip to see family!

Still, the cause goes beyond the check, too.

The club is also a community to come to when she needs it. A community that reminds her that she and Maxine can experience life together.