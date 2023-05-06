Psychotherapist, speaker, Elliott Connie, shares tools to tap into resilience, reduce anxiety

Hear the mental health expert’s advice that is being spread across the world

This morning, we celebrated Motivational Monday, by starting with a question, 'What is the reason that some of us gain strength from our shortcomings and trauma?' This is what sparked Elliott Connie to explore Solution Focused Brief Therapy. The psychotherapist, author, and speaker has since dedicated his career to sharing the power of human resilience.

Elliott Connie joined Mary in studio for an in-depth conversation on resilience. Connie explains every human has resilience; however, we have to choose to tap into that grit. Additionally, he shared methods for reducing anxiety. He explains it starts with changing your mindset. Take a listen!