Pulitzer exhibition explores St. Louis’s Built Environment Through Artifacts from its Past

ST. LOUIS — This fall the Pulitzer Arts Foundation gleans insights into pressing issues of the built environment by way of building artifacts, the architectural salvage left in the wake of urban renewal and accelerated material change in St. Louis. Urban Archaeology: Lost Buildings of St. Louis presents more than 25 objects—from a theater façade to a hand-pressed clay brick—drawn from the National Building Arts Center (NBAC), the nation’s largest collection of architectural, structural, and industrial artifacts, located in a former steel foundry 10 minutes from St. Louis’s downtown.