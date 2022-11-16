Pumpkin Pie Crescent Rolls: An easy & budget-friendly recipe from @jeaniesmithSTL & Ruler Foods

Content Creator, and mother Jeanie Smith took a trip to Ruler Foods to whip up this easy and budget friendly fall recipe!

ST. LOUIS — Content Creator, and mother Jeanie Smith took a visit to Ruler Foods to whip up an easy and budget friendly recipe!

Pumpkin Pie Crescent Rolls are one of Jeanie's go-to recipes for the Thanksgiving season. Not only are they tasty, Jeanie explained, but they are "so easy to make my 5-year-old did everything while I recorded."

Pumpkin Pie Crescent Rolls Recipe

Ingredients

1 sheet puff pastry-thawed or crescent rolls

1 ¼ cup pumpkin puree

¼ cup light brown sugar

3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

2 egg yolks

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. For the pumpkin pie filling stir in a bowl the following ingredients: pumpkin puree, sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and one egg yolk. Blend evenly. Unfold puff pastry on lightly floured surface. Spread pumpkin filling on dough. Gently roll each triangle into a crescent and arrange onto the baking sheet. Lightly cover rolls with egg yolk and sprinkle with cinnamon + sugar.

Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown and serve warm.

