Loyal to Local: Punch 5 Libations

ST. LOUIS — For those who love to enjoy a cocktail at home, this one’s for you. In this Loyal to Local, Show Me St. Louis features Punch 5 Libations.

Chef and owner Ben Poremba believes Punch 5 Libations takes the guesswork out of entertaining or enjoying a cocktail at home.

“It is essentially a confuse-your-own cocktail kit. It comes in a jar, and all you have to do is just basically pour your favorite spirit into one of the five flavors created, wait a day, and then the next day, you have a bartender mixologist quality cocktail at home,” said Ben.

There are five different flavors to choose from, and each jar serves about 6 – 8 cocktails. Every flavor has a recommended spirit to use, but you can mix and match however you’d like.

There is also a starter kit available that allows you to try a couple flavors and comes with some of the tools to make the perfect cocktail at home. That kit would also make a great gift.