Pure Heat Gourmet Sauce is bringing the heat to Live TV Streaming

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson tried out Reggie D’s famous sauce and learned how it’s cooking up opportunity for him.

ST. LOUIS — If you’re into cooking shows, you might want to turn your attention to a man from St. Louis who has made his way to Live TV Streaming.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson tried out Reggie D’s famous sauce and learned how it’s cooking up opportunity for him.

Reggie is taking on the role of being an executive producer of his own cooking show based around his sauce. The Live Streaming TV Network is broadcasted to Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Pure Heat Gourmet Sauce can be found in over 250 locations across the country.