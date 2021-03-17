Purina Farms Springtime Village returns this year in drive-thru form

The experience is open to all and takes place March 26 – 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Purina Farms Springtime Village is back this year, but in drive-thru form.

After canceling 2020’s event due to the pandemic, Purina Farms is celebrating the arrival of spring this year in a socially distant fashion.

The experience is open to all and takes place March 26 – 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Price per car is $17 for the experience, along with a goody bag for pets and kids. Visitors will see a variety of farm animals, including adoptable ones from Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. There will also be fun activities to participate in right from the car.

Dogs and cats are invited to tag along, which is why the folks at Purina came up with a scratch and sniff book just for this event. The pages each have a new smell that pets typically enjoy, such as bacon, fish, and trash.