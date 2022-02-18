Purina Pet Parade and Tito's Wiener Dog Derby come to Soulard this weekeend

Both events take place February 20, and registration opens at 10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — The Purina Pet Parade and Tito’s Wiener Dog Derby are set to kick off Mardi Gras celebrations on the right foot this weekend, or should we say, the right paw?

Show Me St. Louis reporter Dana DiPiazza stopped by Soulard Market Park this morning ahead of the big events.

Both take place Sunday, February 20, and registration opens at 10 a.m.

The Purina Pet Parade rolls at 1 p.m. starting at 12th and Allen, and the registration fee is $10.