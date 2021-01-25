Soulard Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade goes virtual in 2021

This year, Purina will be hosting a virtual costume contest.

ST. LOUIS — An annual Soulard Mardi Gras event is going virtual this year – the Purina Pet Parade. It’s St. Louis’ largest annual pet event.

This year, Purina will be hosting a virtual costume contest. Registration for pets has already ended, but voting starts today, January 25, and runs through February 9 on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s website.

Upon voting, a $5 donation is recommended. All proceeds benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary, and this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Every vote triggers an additional donation to Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

Celebrity judging will take place on the Soulard Mardi Gras Facebook page on February 16. Those celebrity judges happen to be 5 On Your Side’s very own Rene Knott and Kelly Jackson who will choose the top costumes.

For more information, visit purinapetparade.com.