Feel the boom at Pyromania at Cedar Lake Cellars

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — Feel the boom at Cedar Lake Cellars at the upcoming Pyromania event. It’s known as ‘The Largest Fireworks Show In The Region’.

Pyromania 2021 takes place September 18 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For tickets and more information on the event, head to pyromaniastlouis.com.

Cedar Lake Cellars can be found at 11008 Schreckengast Road in Wright City, Missouri. For more information, call (636) 745-9500 or visit cedarlakecellars.com.

