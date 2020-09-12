Free virtual women's empowerment and wellness experience this weekend

It's been a tough year, but this weekend, you can be uplifted at a virtual wellness event.

It's called the 'Queen Within' and promises to inspire-- thanks to many St. Louis guest speakers.

It was all the idea of St. Louisan Desiree S. Coleman.

"I'm a corporate executive working in diversity, equity, and inclusion and I really wanted to create a space for women to be well. So this started as a vision I would say was divinely inspired to really help particularly women of color think about what they need to be well."



"The point is about mind, body, spirit wellness. Ericka Harris of Collective STL collective will be guiding us in healthy movement practices. We have Keisha Patrick, who is an attorney and ordained minister talking to us about fueling our spirit during these challenging times. We also have Dr. Cortney Beasley who is a psychologist and will help us think through healthy thoughts. Lastly there is Phuong Kinney, who is a chef and co-owner of 'Exit to Vegan'. She will talk to us about plant based living." said Coleman.

The event is free and a lot will be packed into the one hour online event.