Quell Headache & Wellness Centers brings specialty care to the St. Louis Metro

Quell Headache & Wellness Centers is a multi-subspecialty medical practice dedicated to headache, migraine and wellness.

ST. LOUIS — Migraine is the second leading cause of disability globally as ranked by the World Health Organization. Significantly impacting patient’s lives, and commonly results in school absences, missed workdays and productivity, missed family and leisure activities.

One multi-subspecialty medical practice dedicated to headache, migraine and wellness has made it's way to the St. Louis Metro Area.

Quell provides a comprehensive evaluation of any headache problem and also help to address other conditions that can impact migraines and other headaches, including sleep disorders, mood disorders, hormone imbalances, seasonal and year-round allergies, food intolerance, sinus problems, and neck pain. They also offer same day migraine treatment with IV fluids and medications so that patients do not have to experience lengthy, expensive ER visits.

Dr. Michael Snyder, Neurologist, stopped by the Show Me studio this Friday to share more. Take a look!

To set up an appoint call (618) 250-4688. Visit quellheadache.com for further information.

