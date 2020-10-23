Show Me Show Down: Raiders vs. Buccaneers

Test your NFL trivia knowledge!

ST. LOUIS — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!

Question: What other expansion team joined the NFL in 1976 along with the Buccaneers?

Answer: Seattle Seahawks

The first Super Bowl was played a decade before Seattle or Tampa joined the league.

