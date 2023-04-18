Rally to register for Susan G. Komen's More Than Pink Walk

The walk will take place on Saturday, June 10 in Tower Grove Park in support of those facing breast cancer and raise money for life-saving research.

ST. LOUIS — Are you ready to Rally? The Annual Komen More Than Pink Walk is taking over tower Grove Park on June 10th. And today, we are asking the St. Louis Community to rally together in support of those facing breast cancer.

Grab your family, friends and coworkers to sign up for the Susan. G. Komen's Greater St. Louis More Than Pink Walk in June.

The walk will take place on Saturday, June 10 in Tower Grove Park in support of those facing breast cancer and raise money for life-saving research. Komen is also celebrating 25 years of impact in the St. Louis region this year.

Komen will also host a rally day on Tuesday, April 18 to get as many people as possible to register to walk. Their goal is to get 500 people signed up on Tuesday.

Komen's mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer, according to their website.

Komen has raised around $1.1 billion for breast cancer research since 1982.

The event will take place starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10. The Opening Ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

Komen has raised nearly $30,000 so far and hopes to raise $300,000 for this year's walk. Last year the organization raised nearly $270,000 during the event.

If you are interested in participating, visit komen.org/stlouiswalk to register or click here. Register and raise $100 by May 14 to guarantee your shirt arrives before the event day, according to the website.

Collectively let's see how many people we can register to make an impact.

Find more information about Susan G. Komen, the walk and how to participate and volunteer here.