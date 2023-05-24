A Unique Developmental Program is Improving Care for Sick Children

OZ (Optimization Zone) is a play-based learning program for our 0–5-year-old patients. This one-of-a-kind initiative aims to reduce the adverse developmental impacts that accompany long-term hospitalization. Ranken Jordan staff recognizes that they are charged with caring for many young patients during a critically important window of early childhood development growth, a time when children are developing foundational skills for all future learning. This responsibility, along with their mission to get patients up and out of bed as much as possible, drove the creation of OZ. The OZ team includes: an OZ coordinator, Child Life Specialists, Psychologists, Physical, Speech, and Occupational Therapy Professionals, Therapy Technicians, Nurses, Respiratory Therapists and volunteers. This team works in consultation with medical and infection prevention teams to meet patients’ health needs. This program is an essential part of the Care Beyond the Bedside® philosophy because it is focused on getting patients up and out of their beds to engage with each other.