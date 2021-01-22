Get up close and personal to majestic birds in West Alton

There's an in-person event happening on weekends through mid-February called ‘Raptor Saturdays and Eagle Sundays’

ST. LOUIS — A great way to stay entertained during winter in the Bi-State is to go eagle watching.

One of the perks of living near the Mississippi River is that it’s a major migratory bird corridor.

"A lot of these birds are moving down river as they look for places to stop over for food, shelter and safe passage, Riverlands is a mecca for them," said Ken Bucholz, Director of Audubon Center at Riverlands.

The Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton has everything these birds need and everything visitors want.

Raptor Saturdays and Eagle Sundays is a popular event going on through mid-February 2021.

“One of the best, I think, birding traditions in the St. Louis region. We’ve been doing the event like 10 years now. Really well received. We typically, in a normal year, will see up to 10,000 visitors,” said Bucholz.

The Audubon Center at Riverlands is still offering live bird presentations, but in small groups because of the pandemic. This year, you have to sign up at riverlands.audubon.org under the “Events” tab.

Other activities include guided walks and a s’mores package to enjoy outdoors. If you’d rather move at your own pace, you can still come out and walk the trails without signing up. It’s also kid friendly.

Raptor Saturdays and Eagle Sundays take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends. Sign up at riverlands.audubon.org.

Prices vary for activities, but you can show up and walk the trails without a reservation for free.