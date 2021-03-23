Ravanelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar is celebrating their new renovations

There is something for everyone at Ravanelli’s!

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Ravanelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar is a tradition for so many families across the Metro East, and it has been for 60 years now. Their Collinsville location is newly renovated and now includes a pretty awesome wine bar. The Ravanelli’s menu has gotten some updates, too.

Ravanelli’s says that it took about seven months to get these renovations done, and there is still more to come with outside seating and details inside. This is a place for casual dining, and there is regular seating along with a banquet room.

They have been in in business since 1964, and describe their food as comfort food with a little bit of everything. They are known for their chicken and pasta. Before COVID, they would sell about 32,000 pieces of chicken a week! Ravanelli’s is open for indoor seating and they have carry-out available every day as well. Even if you are having a party somewhere else, they can cater and deliver their food to your location.

Ravanelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar is located at 26 Collinsport Drive in Collinsville, IL. Give them a call at 618-343-9000 or visit ravanellis.com. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11AM-9PM and Friday through Sunday from 11AM-10PM.

