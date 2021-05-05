Re-Explore St. Louis with a staycation

As St. Louis starts to reopen and host more events, be sure to get out and safely re-explore your community.

ST. LOUIS — We can all agree that St. Louis has some amazing establishments like the Gateway Arch, Union Station, and the Zoo just to name a few. Explore St. Louis has a new tourism recovery campaign that highlights family friendly destinations. Here is how you can get involved.

It has been a challenging year for travel and tourism during the pandemic. The good news is, we are starting to recover. Attractions throughout the community are open and they have put in place all the safety protocols to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Explore St. Louis has reintroduced a brand-new marketing campaign called Re-Explore St. Louis featuring notable St. Louisans. These celebs speak from the heart about what they love about this community. People are encouraged to get out and explore their hometown St. Louis again by booking a staycation.

Visit explorestlouis.com to learn more.

