Reach your New Year fitness goals at Barre3 St. Louis

Tuesday morning, studio owner, Melissa Stolze, and studio mentor, Stephanie Capellupo joined Mary in studio to share what a typical class looks like. Stolze explains the 60 or 45-minute class is set to an upbeat playlist. Each class includes cardio, strength conditioning and mindfulness, however each class is vastly different.

Be expected to walk into a safe space that feels like home where you will be supported and encouraged by the entire studio community. Stolze shares the science-backed approach not only helps clients build strength, but helps to restore balance, increase endurance and energy, decrease stress, and rediscover the joy of movement. The transformative power of the workout is more than physical and extends far beyond the studio. Play lounge is provided for childcare.