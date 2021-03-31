Loyal to Local: Real Beauty for a Cause

The natural skincare company employs women that are working to gain economic independence.

ST. LOUIS — Real Beauty for a Cause is a St. Louis company who makes 100% natural skincare, employing women that are working to gain economic independence.

Eryn Ricker is the founder of Real Beauty for a Cause. She started the company a few years ago.

After using a family recipe to create a balm for her son who had sever eczema, others started asking for her to make it for them, and that’s how the company came to be.

The idea of using the business to assist women in moving forward came from her own life experiences. “I was a single mother in college, and I had a lot of support from my family. So, I was able to finish college, graduate and get a job. And a lot of women do not have that. They do not have the support at home so they can continue to further education or just find a job that they are able to really provide for their family. So, I wanted to tie that in some way,” said Ricker.

Real Beauty for a Cause currently has six products with more coming later this year. There is a Shea Butter balm with olive oil that is infused. In addition to that, there are several body polishes made with sugar and coconut oil. There is also soap and a lotion bar – everything to make sure your skin has that tender loving care.

Instead of finding women and having them apply to be a part of Real Beauty for a Cause, the company partners with local and nationwide nonprofits. Its biggest partner is a nonprofit here in St. Louis. Connections to Success helps find more employees who were looking for a way to help close the gap between minimum wage and a living wage. It is dedicated to providing a comprehensive network of services and support to help people living in poverty become economically self-sufficient.

The second nonprofit is based out of Texas and is very similar, called The Jerimiah Program.