Real Experience. Real Success: Lindenwood University's Community Outreach Endeavor, 'LindenGiving'

Established in 2020, LindenGiving is a community outreach endeavor focused on serving the most essential needs of Lindenwood University’s neighbors in St. Charles.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Established in 2020, LindenGiving is a community outreach endeavor focused on serving the most essential needs of Lindenwood University’s neighbors in St. Charles. Each initiative under the LindenGiving program aligns with a University value: excellence, dedication, integrity, creativity, teamwork.

Each initiative partners with a local non-profit organization and engages the campus community in support of the endeavor. Chaired by Mrs. Beverly Porter, Lindenwood University’s first lady, LindenGiving is led by a committee of campus leaders dedicated to serving others.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to give back to the community of St. Charles,” said Beverly Porter, chair of LindenGiving.

Since its inception, LindenGiving has partnered with several local organizations and strives to respond to the most immediate needs. 150 elementary, middle, and high school students received backpacks filled with back-to-school essentials through partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County. Residents of Cedarhurst of St. Charles senior center received holiday cards from Lindenwood University students, while Five Acres Animal Shelter received donated items and a check to support the medical costs of caring for the city’s vulnerable animals.

And, through collaboration with OASIS Food Pantry, Lindenwood will distribute 100 thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity for a third consecutive year. Reflecting the University’s mission of providing students with real success, volunteers will assist with calling families to confirm meal deliveries, packaging food items, and

coordinating deliveries. In addition, employee volunteers will help with assembling meal kits and delivering the meals throughout the city.

The University and OASIS Food Pantry have identified recipients for this year’s meals and will deliver the meals to families in time for the holidays. If you or someone you know is facing food insecurity, please contact OASIS Food Pantry by calling (636) 723-0037. Those who wish to contribute to the outreach efforts of LindenGiving can make a gift by visiting lindenwood.edu/lindengiving.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.