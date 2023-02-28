Real Experience. Real Success: Lindenwood University's online degree programs

Lindenwood continues to engage the hearts and minds of a new generation of virtual learners with the expansion of online degree offerings.

ST. LOUIS — As online learning expands nationwide, Lindenwood University’s degree offerings continue to adapt to meet the needs of today’s learners.

Lindenwood is developing additional online degree programs to respond to the needs of students at both the undergraduate and graduate level, while enhancing the virtual learning space to include opportunities for industry-specific experience.

The University has built a model that focuses value, without sacrificing the quality of programs. Lindenwood was named to the list of Affordable Colleges by Colleges of Distinction, specifically recognized as a low-debt option which means that students are graduating in a strong financial position as they start their careers. In addition, they are entering the workforce as qualified and talented professionals because of the caliber of their programs.

In the last year, many of Lindenwood’s online programs have received praise from external sources. Fortune Education ranked Lindenwood’s online MBA as the top program in the state and Online Degree Choices named the Master’s in Art History as the top program nationwide, to name a few.

Lindenwood will continue to engage the hearts and minds of a new generation of virtual learners with the expansion of online degree offerings. For more information, connect with Lindenwood University.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.