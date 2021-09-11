Real Experience Through Research Based Learning

The research conducted by students at Lindenwood focuses on two main things, performance and prevention

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University’s Exercise Science program, a unit of the College of Science, Technology, and Health, is dedicated to advancing the education of undergraduate students through experiential learning.

Outside a traditional classroom setting, faculty are using research as a means of teaching and engaging students in unique, hands-on projects.

The research conducted by students at Lindenwood focuses on two main things, performance and prevention. Therefore, a connection has formed between Lindenwood’s exercise science students and several of the University’s athletics programs.

Engaging student researchers, the data collected can help coaches, teams, athletics trainers, and strength coaches reduce the risk of injury through the knowledge gained.

“If we have a particular risky athlete or period of time, we can alter practice schedules, practice plans, to make sure we don’t put those athletes at an enhanced risk at a time that their body is telling them that they’re at an enhanced risk. We can avoid putting them in a situation that they are extremely likely to get hurt,” Associate Professor and Research Coordinator of Exercise Science Dr. Kyle Sunderland said.

Fostering the relationship between sport and science are undergraduate students who are also Lindenwood student-athletes. By engaging in high-level research, the students can apply their knowledge in an arena in which they are familiar and the knowledge they are gaining is applicable towards their future career goals. And, those goals vary by student, with professional aspirations of physical therapy school, occupational therapy school, pursuing a PhD, or entering industry as a researcher.

Senior undergraduate students, Riley Luetkenhaus and Paige Sutton are conducting research that assess the physical attributes of athletes to examine their risk of injury and assist in their injury rehabilitation. Funded by a Lindenwood University PRIDE Grant, Sunderland and Sutton are conducting a year-long study with the University’s women’s lacrosse program.

“We’ve formed an unbelievable collaboration that you do not see at a lot of places, between the academics and the athletics of a campus,” Sunderland said.

By engaging exercise science undergraduate students in cutting-edge research, that at many universities is reserved for graduate or PhD candidates, Lindenwood is providing a platform for students to propel them into career success upon graduation.

