Reba McEntire appearing in 40 corn mazes across the country

Mary and Dusty chat about where you can see the popular singer in Missouri.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Reba McEntire is partnering with 40 farms across the nation as they host Reba-themed corn mazes. The celebration comes as the country star prepares to release her upcoming lifestyle book, 'Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating and Dusting off your boots.'

Thursday morning, 93.7 the Bull's Dusty and Mary chatted about the latest Missouri farm to participate, Bloomsdale Fun Farm! Take a look.

Listen to Dusty on 93.7 the Bull. Learn more here. Follow him @dustyonair.