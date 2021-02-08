Airbowling, cornhole, giant Jenga, and more at Rec Hall in St. Charles

Rec Hall has a variety of games for you and your friends to enjoy.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — From Airbowling and cornhole to giant Jenga, who doesn’t enjoy bringing out their inner child to play some of these games?

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson shared an exciting new location that has a bundle of new games for you and your friends to enjoy. Not to mention, it’s also a bar.

Rec Hall is open Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. It’s located at 800 South Duchesne Dr. in St. Charles.