Recipe of the Day: Smoky Black Bean and Salsa Soup

ST. LOUIS — Smoky Black Bean and Salsa Soup
Makes 2 Servings
Ingredients
- Vegetable Broth
- Cumin
- Black Beans
- Paprika
- Salsa
Optional Garnishes
- Avocado
- Sour Cream
- Crap-Free Tortilla Chips
- Lime Wedges
- Cilantro
Directions
- To a blender, add the black beans, salsa, vegetable broth (or water), and spices.
- Run blender for just a few seconds as you want everything mixed well, but not smooth. We are aiming for a chunky soup!
- Transfer this to a large saucepan and warm over medium heat.
- Pour into two bowls and serve with optional garnishes.