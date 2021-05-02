x
Recipe of the Day: Smoky Black Bean and Salsa Soup

Shared by STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS — Smoky Black Bean and Salsa Soup

Makes 2 Servings

Ingredients

  • Vegetable Broth
  • Cumin
  • Black Beans
  • Paprika
  • Salsa

Optional Garnishes

  • Avocado
  • Sour Cream
  • Crap-Free Tortilla Chips
  • Lime Wedges
  • Cilantro

Directions

  1. To a blender, add the black beans, salsa, vegetable broth (or water), and spices.
  2. Run blender for just a few seconds as you want everything mixed well, but not smooth. We are aiming for a chunky soup!
  3. Transfer this to a large saucepan and warm over medium heat.
  4. Pour into two bowls and serve with optional garnishes.

-STLVegGirl.com
