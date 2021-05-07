Recipe of the Day: Bruschetta Avocado Toast

ST. LOUIS —
Bruschetta Avocado Toast
Ingredients
- basil
- red onion
- avocado
- cherry tomatoes
- balsamic syrup
- bread
- feta
- edible flowers
Setup
- 4 pieces of big thick whole grain crusty bread, slightly toasted
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1 recipe of vegan feta cheese
- 8-10 cherry tomatoes, cut into quarters
- 1/4 red onion, minced
- 4 tablespoons balsamic reduction
- A small bunch of fresh basil, julienned
- edible flowers for garnish
Directions
Cup open the avocados and squeeze out on to the toast. One half avocado per toast. Spread the avocado and sprinkle on the feta, tomatoes, red onion and drizzle with balsamic. Add the basil and appoint the flowers where you see they will fit and be pretty. So Simple and delicious! Enjoy!
