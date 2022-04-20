Recipe of the Day: Budget-saving Side Dish Rice Pilaf

With today's higher food costs, side dishes that are quick, easy, and economical can be a real lifesaver for tight food budgets.

Rice Pilaf

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup fideo or angel hair pasta broken into 1-inch lengths

1/3 cup sweet onion, peeled and diced

1/3 cup carrot, rinsed, peeled, and diced

1/3 cup golden raisins

1 cup long grain rice

2 ¾ cup chicken or vegetarian broth

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, rinsed and chopped

1 fresh parsley sprig, rinsed, for garnish

Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and add oil, swirling to coat the bottom of the pan. Stir in fideo and cook, stirring constantly, until the fideo browns, 3 to 4 minutes. Add onion, carrot, and raisins, and cook 1 to 2 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in rice and sauté 1 minute, stirring constantly. Pour in broth and season the mixture with salt and pepper.

Increase the heat to high and bring the rice mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook 20 to 25 minutes, or until all of the liquid is absorbed. When the rice has finished cooking, fluff it with a fork and gently stir in chopped parsley.

Serve immediately or set it aside and keep warm. Any leftover pilaf may be covered and refrigerated up to several days, or place in an airtight container and freeze up to 1 month.

Yield: 6 servings