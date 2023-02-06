'Recipes with Rachel' shares her go-to game day snacks

Recipes with Rachel is a food blog started by Rachel herself in 2019. Tritsch explains as a full time working mom, she think it's important to eat dinner around the table as a family. Since she knows life gets busy, she makes simple and delicious recipes that busy families or people who don't really like to cook can make. Eating together as a family creates conversation, connection and gives your family time with you. She believes if you make cooking easy, then eating together is something you can look forward to.