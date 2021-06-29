Barnwood furniture showroom in Kirkwood reclaims and salvages old barns and buildings

Reclaim Renew is known for barnwood furniture, but it has plenty of smaller items, too.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — There is a fairly new addition to charming downtown Kirkwood.

“We reclaim and salvage old barns – mostly barns – some old buildings, as well, and build everything from $15 crosses up to $60,000 basements. We can do anything in between,” said Owner Barry Kraft.

The view from the second floor of the shop is reason enough to visit, but the building also gives Reclaim Renew more space compared to its previous location in Des Peres.

There are also signs and cutting boards for sale that make great wedding gifts. Mostly everything is made by Reclaim Renew, but the business also sells goods from a couple small businesses.

Whether you take home something big or small, it is sure to be a conversation piece.