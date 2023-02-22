Recycle your Mardi beads at St. Louis Aquarium

Everyone who brings beads for recycling will be entered into a contest to be eligible to win four Annual Passes to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

ST. LOUIS — You worked hard to grab those beads, but what are you going to do with them once Mardi Gras is over?

The St. Louis Aquarium Foundation has the solution. You can take your beads to the Aquarium at Union Station from now through February 26 and they will recycle the them for you.

Why does the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation care about Mardi Gras beads? Because this type of plastic material can end up in the area's waterways if it is not recycled properly.